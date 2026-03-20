Liverpool owners make major decision as FSG stall Michael Edwards plans

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A significant shift has taken place behind the scenes at Liverpool, with Fenway Sports Group effectively shelving their long-planned move into multi-club ownership.

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What once looked like a key pillar of the club’s future strategy has now gone quiet, and according to reporting from James Pearce, that decision hasn’t come without internal frustration.

FSG plans now ‘dormant’

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce detailed how the project that initially convinced Michael Edwards to return has stalled despite extensive groundwork.

When Edwards took on his expanded role, he made it clear how important the idea was to him.

“One of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club…

“I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.”

That vision was backed at board level too, with FSG president Mike Gordon outlining the strategic importance of expansion.

“To remain competitive, we must identify every avenue available to us to gain an edge… the acquisition of another club [will] help fortify our overall operation.”

However, despite analysing around 25 clubs across Europe and holding advanced talks over multiple deals, including Bordeaux, Malaga, Getafe and even a potential minority stake in Monaco, nothing has materialised.

A source quoted in the report summed up the current situation bluntly.

“The project is simply dormant. Nothing is currently happening that would suggest FSG are moving forward with acquiring a second club.”

Edwards frustration and Liverpool impact

The lack of progress has reportedly frustrated Edwards, along with key figures such as Julian Ward and Pedro Marques, who have spent months travelling and assessing potential acquisitions.

The reasoning behind the decision appears to centre on a combination of financial caution, despite increased wealth, and regulatory concerns, particularly around UEFA rules that could prevent two owned clubs competing in the same European competition.

That cautious approach aligns with FSG’s long-standing model, but it does raise questions about how we keep pace with rivals who are already benefiting from multi-club networks.

Liverpool had previously explored a move for Getafe and assessed multiple European markets, showing clear intent to expand, but the reluctance to push deals over the line suggests a shift in priorities.

With Edwards returning partly on the promise of this project, and contracts across the leadership group approaching key stages, this decision could have wider implications for the club’s long-term direction, especially as we look to compete both domestically and in Europe in the coming years.