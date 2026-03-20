Liverpool release strong statement after Ibrahima Konate racist abuse

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have issued a powerful response after Ibou Konate was subjected to racist abuse on social media, making it clear that the situation cannot be allowed to continue.

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The club’s statement comes at a time when attention should be on performances, particularly after a dominant display against Galatasaray, yet once again the focus has been dragged elsewhere by unacceptable behaviour.

Liverpool condemn ‘vile’ abuse

In a statement released via Liverpoolfc.com, the club did not hold back in its condemnation.

“Liverpool FC is appalled and disgusted by the vile and abhorrent racist abuse directed at Ibrahima Konate on social media.”

The Reds made it clear that this is not just an isolated issue, but part of a wider problem that continues to affect the game.

“This behaviour is utterly unacceptable. It is dehumanising, cowardly and rooted in hate. Racism has no place in football, no place in society and no place anywhere – online or offline.”

The statement also emphasised that players should not be treated as targets, calling out the culture that allows such abuse to persist.

“Our players are not targets. They are human beings.”

Call for action beyond words

Liverpool went further by demanding action, not just condemnation, particularly from social media platforms.

“Social media companies must take responsibility and act now.”

The club highlighted the role these platforms play in allowing abuse to spread, insisting that the tools already exist to stop it.

“These platforms have the power, the technology and the resources to prevent this abuse, yet too often they fail to do so.”

While the off-field situation is deeply concerning, it’s worth remembering that Konate himself responded in the best possible way on the pitch, delivering a commanding performance against Galatasaray that earned him a place in UEFA’s Team of the Week.

There is also ongoing discussion around his long-term future, with constructive contract talks continuing between the club and the France international, underlining just how important he is to us both now and moving forward.

Liverpool’s message, though, is clear and uncompromising.

“The current situation cannot be allowed to continue. It must be confronted, challenged and eradicated – not tomorrow, but now.”