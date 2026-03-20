Slot reveals truth behind Szoboszlai role change

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s team selection continues to be shaped by availability issues, and Arne Slot has now made his stance on Dominik Szoboszlai absolutely clear.

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Heading into the trip to Brighton, questions remain over whether the Hungarian could once again be used out of position, particularly with ongoing concerns around defensive options.

Slot makes Szoboszlai stance clear

Speaking in his pre-match press conference via Liverpool FC’s official YouTube channel, Slot was emphatic when asked about Szoboszlai’s role.

“Dominik is for me a midfielder. He is for me a midfielder.”

The Liverpool head coach stressed that any decision to move the 25-year-old away from his natural position is purely down to necessity rather than tactical preference.

“The moment I play him in a different position, that doesn’t come because I think I want to be a technical genius, that comes because I don’t have other options available in that position.”

That honesty gives a clear insight into the challenges Slot has faced this season, with injuries repeatedly forcing compromises across the pitch.

Injuries forcing difficult decisions

Slot also suggested that fans should read between the lines when Szoboszlai is deployed at right-back, particularly when other options appear to be available on paper.

“If I sometimes play him there when there is a fullback on the bench, please ask yourself the question, ‘is that fullback then available to play that game? Is it smart to play him, or is it a big risk?’”

The Dutchman reiterated that, in an ideal scenario, Szoboszlai would always feature centrally.

“If I have the chance, I play him in the midfield.”

He did, however, acknowledge that context matters, especially during a campaign where Liverpool have regularly been without multiple players at once.

“If everybody is available, the team is stronger when he’s playing in midfield… but if we miss out five, six, seven players… then for me the team was strongest with playing him at fullback.”

That aligns with what we’ve seen in recent weeks, where Slot has tried to balance getting Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch into the same side while covering gaps elsewhere.

Jamie Carragher recently described Szoboszlai as Liverpool’s best player, while UEFA also recognised him in their Team of the Week after the Galatasaray win, further underlining why Slot is so keen to keep him central whenever possible.