Sutton questions Liverpool consistency with Brighton prediction

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s emphatic win over Galatasaray has lifted confidence, but Chris Sutton isn’t convinced we’ll carry that momentum into our next Premier League test.

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After such a dominant Champions League performance at Anfield, attention quickly turns to the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, where consistency has been a major issue for Arne Slot’s side this season.

Sutton questions Liverpool consistency

Writing via BBC Sport, Sutton highlighted the unpredictability that has defined Liverpool’s campaign so far.

“Brighton have hit a bit of form but how do you know what to expect from Liverpool at the moment?

“They are so up and down – will they turn up this week?”

That point echoes what we’ve seen throughout the season, with strong performances often followed by frustrating drop-offs, something Stephen Warnock also described as a “coin toss” in terms of which version of Liverpool appears.

Sutton did, however, single out one player as key to any success.

“Liverpool’s standout player this season has been Dominik Szoboszlai, and they are probably looking to him to do something special again here.”

Prediction made ahead of Brighton clash

Despite Liverpool’s recent form in Europe, Sutton is backing Brighton to come out on top in this one.

“This time, Brighton will beat them. Sutton’s prediction: 2-1.”

The former striker pointed to Brighton’s improving run under Fabian Hurzeler, noting that their recent results have helped ease pressure around the manager.

“They have won three of their past four games.”

That sets up an interesting test for us, particularly after John Aldridge praised the intent shown against Galatasaray and called for that level to become the standard moving forward.

The challenge now is clear, if we can replicate the energy, structure and attacking threat shown in midweek, Sutton’s prediction can be proven wrong, but if the inconsistency continues, it’s exactly the kind of fixture where points could slip away again.