UEFA name two Liverpool players in Champions League Team of the Week

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dominant win over Galatasaray has now been recognised at European level, with both Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibou Konate named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week.

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After a performance that saw us completely control the second leg at Anfield, it’s no surprise that two of our standout performers have been included in the official selection.

Szoboszlai leads Liverpool recognition

According to UEFA.com, the Hungarian midfielder was one of the most influential players across all fixtures in the round.

“The dominant midfielder in the Liverpool-Galatasaray game, he opened the scoring with a superbly-executed set piece and was involved in the three other goals as well as producing a combined total of 12 recoveries and tackles.”

That performance has already drawn praise from Jamie Carragher, who described the 25-year-old as Liverpool’s best player right now, highlighting his energy and influence across the pitch.

Szoboszlai’s ability to impact both ends of the game was clear throughout the night, with his pressing, ball recovery and attacking output setting the tone for the rest of the side.

Konate’s display also rewarded

Alongside him, our French centre-back was recognised for a commanding defensive performance, despite criticism from Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk after the game.

“Helped Liverpool dominate Galatasaray with a series of defensive interventions to stop attacks and helped with their direct attacking approach with his long passing from deep.”

Konate’s physical presence and composure were key in limiting Galatasaray’s threat, particularly after Victor Osimhen was forced off, allowing us to take full control of the tie.

UEFA made note that two Liverpool players were included in the XI, underlining just how dominant the team performance was on the night.

“Three players from Sporting CP and two from Liverpool are recognised in the all-star 11 from the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.”

For Liverpool, this recognition reflects what we saw on the pitch, a performance built on energy, control and quality, with Szoboszlai and Konate central to everything that went right.