Forget Kerkez: Liverpool monster kept Reds in the game vs Brighton – but no one will talk about it

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Giorgi Mamardashvili was one of Liverpool’s more impressive players as Arne Slot’s men took on Brighton on the south coast.

The Georgian international earned some criticism for his performance in the first half of action, but showcased his impressive shot-stopping abilities in the second.

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The Merseysiders signed the former Valencia man in the summer of 2024, with his transfer delayed to the following summer transfer window.

Giorgi Mamardashvili kept Liverpool in the tie against Brighton

We refuse to blame Mamardashvili for Danny Welbeck’s second-half goal.

A look back at the replay clearly shows that Virgil van Dijk failed to get ahead of his runner in Jack Hinshelwood. Ryan Gravenberch then didn’t help matters himself by dropping behind the Brighton striker who was unmarked for his tap-in at close range.

It's Welbeck again 🔥 The Brighton striker gives his side the lead for the second time against Liverpool!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kAdymtIqE2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 21, 2026

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Giorgi Mamardashvili stats vs Brighton 3 saves 2 goals conceded 0.48 goals prevented 12/24 accurate passes 3 recoveries

* Giorgi Mamardashvili’s stats in the Premier League game (Fotmob)

It seems Fotmob have been quite harsh with their rating of 6.4/10 – no doubt influenced in large part by the fact our ‘keeper conceded twice at the Amex.

Don’t get us wrong. his passing quality has to be addressed moving forward, particularly if Liverpool remain confident that the Georgia star is the right successor for Alisson Becker.

But he’s far from being the reason why we lost in Brighton on Saturday afternoon. And it’s certainly not the first time that Mamardashvili has been one of a few players to actually turn up for Liverpool in competitive action.

Some blame for Danny Welbeck’s first goal

It was Giorgi Mamardashvili’s poor pass, as noted by Paul Gorst on X (formerly Twitter), that saw Liverpool immediately threatened thereafter.

However, it’s hard to be overly critical of our stand-in No.1 (amid Alisson Becker’s injury) given how little support he received from his backline.

Goal all came from a bad pass from Mamardashvili and even worse control from Konate. Resulting throw-in ends with Welbeck nodding home. Dreadful from Liverpool. https://t.co/raPeuH49hm — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 21, 2026

Ibrahima Konate was overpowered at the far post, leaving Danny Welbeck free to power a header into the back of the net.

Danny Welbeck grabs his 11th Premier League goal of the season to give Brighton the lead over Liverpool 🔥@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Qco71tNCJe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 21, 2026

There’s an argument to be made that the contact prevented the Frenchman from contesting the aerial duel, but it’s not really good enough from the centre-back, and it left his ‘keeper utterly exposed.

Ultimately, there’s only so much even a quality shotstopper like Giorgi Mamardashvili is capable of doing.