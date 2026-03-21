‘Will surely miss out’ – Journalist writes off Liverpool’s top-5 hopes after Brighton surrender

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One Liverpool-focused journalist is convinced that the Reds will fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League after the latest of numerous setbacks over the past few months.

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Arne Slot’s team slumped to their 10th Premier League defeat of the campaign in going down 2-1 at Brighton on Saturday, with Stephen Warnock blasting his former club as ‘soft‘ as they tamely surrendered to the Seagulls.

It’s yet another instance of LFC failing to capitalise on dropped points for their top-five rivals, with Manchester United inching further ahead of the Merseysiders despite being held to a 2-2 draw away to Bournemouth on Friday night.

David Lynch: Liverpool will ‘surely miss out’ on top-five finish

Taking to X after Liverpool were beaten at the Amex Stadium, David Lynch dismissed the Reds’ chances of qualifying for the 2026/27 Champions League, despite their current domestic position of fifth being almost certain to earn a place in the tournament for next season.

The journalist lamented: ‘There’s not much else to say about this Liverpool team other than that they will surely miss out on Champions League qualification from here and fully deserve it. Injuries have played a part, but these players regularly look less fit and less well-organised than the opposition.’

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Liverpool are blowing their shot at Champions League qualification

Right now, it seems that the only way LFC will be in the Champions League next season is if they win the current edition, or if one of their rivals for a top-five finish proves to be even more inconsistent and self-destructive than Slot’s side.

With all due respect to the teams involved, to come away with one point from games against Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton this month is pitiful, and Liverpool have a difficult set of fixtures post-Easter to finish out their Premier League campaign.

There were certain things today which conspired against the Reds – Hugo Ekitike went off injured in the opening minutes and Yankuba Minteh could potentially have been sent off later in the first half – but citing those as primary reasons for this latest defeat would be a copout.

As Lynch said, even though there have been some mitigating circumstances throughout the season, Slot’s team often come up frighteningly short in terms of the factors they can control.

Missing out on the Champions League would be a calamity for Liverpool – the penny has to drop in the next few weeks, or else their income from failing to qualify for the tournament will plummet significantly.