Report: Liverpool and Chelsea involved in ‘open race’ for Champions League-winning midfield brute

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly pursuing the potential signature of a Champions League-winning midfielder who could plausibly be made available for transfer in the summer.

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Transfer correspondent Matteo Moretto recently claimed that Real Madrid are prepared to entertain offers in the region of €50m (£43.4m) for Eduardo Camavinga amid a ‘growing sense’ that his time at the Bernabeu could be nearing its conclusion.

It’s added that, while Los Blancos chiefs aren’t ‘actively pushing’ to offload the 23-year-old (who’s twice won Europe’s premier club competition), they are privately open to selling him for the right price.

Liverpool and Chelsea ‘working’ on potential Camavinga swoop

On Saturday, it was reported for the Daily Briefing that Liverpool and Chelsea are now aiming to capitalise on the possible availability of the France international, with the Reds appearing to hold a slight advantage for now.

One source told the outlet: “Liverpool and Chelsea are both working to establish themselves with those close to Camavinga. For now, Liverpool have done slightly more work on this deal, but it will likely be an open race.”

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Will Liverpool finally sign Camavinga in 2026?

The Real Madrid midfielder has been continually linked on and off with a move to Anfield for three years or more, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Reds actually make a concrete attempt to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Similar to Curtis Jones, Camavinga has featured in the majority of games for his club this season, although his starts have been sporadic, and he might feel as though he’d have a better chance of starting more regularly if he were at Liverpool.

2025/26 season Eduardo Camavinga Curtis Jones Minutes played (all comps) 1,791 2,068 Total appearances (all comps) 33 38 Matches started (all comps) 19 20 League starts 12 11

His then-Bernabeu boss Xabi Alonso lauded the 23-year-old’s performance in El Clasico last October as ‘exceptional’, with the Frenchman excelling both in and out of possession in his side’s victory over arch-rivals Barcelona (Telegrafi).

That display showed his ability to star on the biggest occasions, and he would give Arne Slot’s side a natural defensive midfield presence for the long-term if they were to oust Chelsea in the purported race for his signature.

Let’s see if anything further develops from this latest transfer link with Camavinga.