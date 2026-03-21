‘Liverpool are soft’ – Stephen Warnock rips into ‘petrified’ Reds after tame defeat at Brighton

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Stephen Warnock didn’t hold back in his criticism of Liverpool after their 2-1 defeat to Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

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A Danny Welbeck double consigned the Reds to their 10th Premier League loss of the season, the first time that figure has been in double digits since 2015/16, with Milos Kerkez’s superb first-half finish ultimately counting for nothing.

The Merseysiders’ misery was compounded by an early injury to Hugo Ekitike, who left the pitch in tears and to the sound of jeers from some of the home support who clearly had no sympathy for his evident plight.

Warnock slams ‘soft’ Liverpool

Warnock was highly critical of the performance from his former club as they had no answer to the physicality of one Brighton player who we know very well.

The pundit said on BBC 5 Live: “Liverpool are soft. They are a really easy team to play against. James Milner has been the best player on the pitch today in terms of roughing Liverpool up, and using his experience.

“Every time [Florian] Wirtz has turned, he’s smashed him, making sure he knows he’s there, and they’re petrified.”

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Warnock’s brutal criticism should sting for Liverpool

Warnock’s words might sound harsh, but the brutal truth is that he isn’t wrong – the Reds tamely surrendered to Fabian Hurzeler’s side this afternoon.

Liverpool still had the best part of 40 minutes to respond to Welbeck’s second goal, but if anything Brighton looked likelier to extend their lead rather than the away side overturning it.

Slot’s team actually won a higher proportion of duels (53%-47%), and both sides won 11 tackles on the day, but the xG count of 2.3 to 1.03 (Sofascore) clearly shows that the Seagulls were good value for the three points at the Amex Stadium.

The Reds couldn’t afford to drop points in the race for Champions League football, but the manner in which they played the second half in particular wasn’t that of a team who recognised just how high the stakes are not just for this season and next, but maybe the subsequent years too.

Warnock’s accusations of being ‘soft’ and ‘easy to play against’ should sting Slot and his Liverpool squad. Those are some of the most cutting criticisms which could be levelled at a football team, and on today’s evidence they’re difficult to dispute, unfortunately.