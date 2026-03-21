Liverpool team news v Brighton: Mamardashvili replaces Alisson as Slot forced into attacking change

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool play their final match before the March international break this afternoon when they face Brighton at the Amex Stadium, with the Reds going into the game off the back of a 4-0 Champions League drubbing in midweek.

Arne Slot’s side switch their focus back to Premier League matters today as they seek to nudge into the top four overnight if they can defeat the Seagulls, whose improved form has seen them win three of their last four games.

LFC have been dealt two significant injury blows in the 24 hours or so leading into this fixture, with Mo Salah and Alisson Becker both ruled out, and a subsequent Instagram post from the goalkeeper would suggest that his return to action won’t be swift.

While that long-serving duo miss today’s clash against Brighton, who has been included in the Liverpool starting XI on the south coast?

Liverpool starting XI to face Brighton

Slot has made two enforced changes from the side which began the midweek win over Galatasaray.

Giorgi Mamardashvili takes Alisson’s place between the sticks, with an unchanged back four of Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Milos Kerkez ahead of him.

The midfield personnel are also duplicated from Wednesday night, so it’ll be interesting to see if Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz are deployed in a diamond setup once again, or if one of them will assume a right-sided attacking role.

Salah’s place up front is taken by Cody Gakpo, who lines up alongside Hugo Ekitike.

Freddie Woodman, Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez are the experienced heads on a youthful substitutes’ bench which includes Rio Ngumoha, Kieran Morrison, Trey Nyoni and Calvin Ramsay.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: