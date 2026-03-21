‘Unfortunately…’ – Liverpool favourite delivers worrying injury update in Instagram post

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has issued a worrying injury update via Instagram on Saturday morning.

The Reds’ number 1 hasn’t travelled with the squad for this afternoon’s Premier League match against Brighton, with the decision taken not to aggravate the muscle problem which saw him miss the recent Champions League defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul.

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An online post from the Brazilian over the past few hours would now suggest that his absence could extend well beyond the upcoming international break.

Alisson issues worrying injury update

Alisson took to Instagram this morning to post a bilingual update to his story in which he shared some worrying news in English and in his native tongue of Portuguese.

The Liverpool goalkeeper stated: ‘Unfortunately I’ll be out of action for a while. Already working hard to be back stronger. Thank you for the support!’

Giorgi Mamardashvili has duly taken the 33-year-old’s place between the sticks for today’s fixture at the Amex Stadium and now looks set to deputise over the next few weeks.

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Mamardashvili’s time to step up after latest Alisson injury blow

This is sadly the latest in a long line of injury setbacks for the world-class Alisson, who’s already missed 10 matches in the current campaign, having also spent a total of three months out of action last season (Transfermarkt).

While no specific timeframe has been put on how long he’ll be sidelined this time, his phrasing would suggest that Liverpool will be without him for at least the FA Cup and Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, and probably a bit beyond that as well.

The onus will duly be on Mamardashvili to step up and do his bit for the Reds over the next few weeks, and while replacing someone of Alisson’s brilliance is an extremely tall order, the Georgian has been a solid deputy in his time at Anfield thus far.

He now needs to show just why LFC were happy to essentially sacrifice Caoimhin Kelleher in order to bring him in, and in the meantime we wish our number 1 as swift a recovery as possible from his latest injury setback.