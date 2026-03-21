After Salah: Liverpool handed further injury blow less than 24 hours before Brighton clash

(Photos by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed yet another injury setback ahead of their Premier League fixture away to Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

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Just over 24 hours before kick-off, Arne Slot revealed in his pre-match press conference that Mo Salah would miss the game at the Amex Stadium, having been forced off with a minor issue against Galatasaray in midweek.

Joe Gomez is also a doubt for today’s match, and another Reds player’s absence against the Seagulls was confirmed on Friday evening.

Alisson to miss Brighton clash due to injury concern

As per The Athletic, Alisson Becker won’t feature for Liverpool on the south coast this afternoon due to a fresh injury concern which has also seen him pull out of the Brazil squad for their friendlies against France and Croatia over the coming days.

The goalkeeper missed our recent defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul due to a muscle problem, and although he returned for the two subsequent fixtures over the past week, the Reds have opted to not risk any further aggravation with him for today’s match.

The 33-year-old’s absence will see Giorgi Mamardashvili come in for his 13th appearance of the season, and his sixth in the Premier League (Transfermarkt).

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Alisson’s injury record doesn’t make for good reading

Liverpool’s recent top-flight record away to Brighton is far from glowing (just one win in their last five visits), and the task of claiming three points at the Amex Stadium has been made all the harder by the absences of two stalwarts in Salah and now Alisson.

For all of the Brazilian’s undoubted brilliance in goal, injury issues have sadly been all too frequent for him in his time at Anfield, having already missed 42 matches for club and country since the start of last season alone (Transfermarkt).

Luckily, the Reds have a more than capable deputy in Mamardashvili, whose performance away to Galatasaray earlier this month drew praise from Stephen Warnock as the Georgian played his part in ensuring that the defeat was kept to 1-0.

The 25-year-old’s Premier League record so far isn’t exactly auspicious (one win, four defeats), but hopefully he can stand up to whatever is asked of him against Brighton today, and that Alisson will be passed fit to return by the time of our FA Cup visit to Manchester City two weeks from now.