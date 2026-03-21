(Video) Watch as ‘smart’ Liverpool maestro enjoys ‘one-in-a-hundred moment’ against Brighton

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez was praised for making the most of a ‘one-in-a-hundred moment’ against Brighton on Saturday lunchtime.

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The Reds’ afternoon got off to a nightmare start as, inside the opening quarter-hour, they lost Hugo Ekitike to injury and fell behind to a Danny Welbeck header after some awful defending from Arne Slot’s side.

However, parity was restored in the 30th minute as, from a long clearance by Giorgi Mamardashvili, Lewis Dunk tried to guide a header back to Bart Verbruggen, but he didn’t notice the Hungarian left-back ghosting in behind him to chip the Seagulls goalkeeper and level the score at 1-1.

Kerkez praised for opportunistic Liverpool equaliser

In providing updates for Sky Sports‘ live web commentary, Pete Gil was critical of the Brighton veteran but complimentary of Liverpool’s number 6 as he wrote: ‘A terrible goal to concede, but the effort from Kerkez is excellent. That’s a one-in-a-hundred moment for him, but his hard work is rewarded.’

BBC reporter Aadam Patel posted a similar update as he observed: ‘That is such a smart run and finish from Milos Kerkez. In the absence of Mohamed Salah and now Ekitike, Slot is urging his players to make more runs in behind and Kerkez does just that.

‘It’s a howler from Lewis Dunk but the touch from Kerkez to dink the ball over Bart Verbruggen is spot on.’

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Kerkez has been excellent for Liverpool in recent weeks

Fingers will naturally be pointed at the Brighton defender for his lapse in judgement, but Kerkez deserves all the praise he gets for being opportunistic enough to get into the home side’s penalty area and finish expertly past Verbruggen.

Having been superb in the FA Cup tie between these teams last month, the 22-year-old has again made an impression against the Seagulls, with his enterprising left-back play being rewarded as he gambled on a potential opportunity on the half-hour mark and duly took his chance when it came to him.

The importance of that equaliser will become clearer after full-time, with the sides level at 1-1 at the time of writing – if Liverpool do go on to claim victory at the Amex Stadium, that goal could be looked back upon as a major momentum changer in the Reds’ season.

Kerkez had an uneasy start to life at Anfield, but in recent weeks he’s evolved into one of the most consistent performers for Slot’s outfit, and long may it continue!

You can view Kerkez’s goal against Brighton below, via @footballontnt on X: