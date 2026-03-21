‘They know that…’ – What Luis Enrique has now said about Liverpool ahead of PSG showdown

(Photos by Julian Finney and Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Luis Enrique has claimed that there’s no clear favourite when his Paris Saint-Germain side take on Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

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The two teams will meet in the tournament for the second year in a row, with PSG prevailing on penalties in the round of 16 last March after both legs finished in 1-0 away wins, and duly going on to win the competition for the first time in their history.

Whereas the Reds were freewheeling their way towards Premier League glory at the time of that tie, they now find themselves languishing in fifth domestically, although the Spaniard is refusing to take them lightly ahead of their tie on 8 and 14 April.

Enrique eagerly anticipating Liverpool showdown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Enrique said (via PSG.fr): “Liverpool holds good memories for us, of course. I remember last year – Liverpool were the best team in Europe at that stage; they were playing incredible football.

“We’re looking forward to this quarter-final, first in Paris [and] then in Liverpool. I’m fortunate to have an incredible team and intelligent players. They know that, in this type of game, there’s no favourites. It’ll be very positive for us to play these two games.”

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PSG will be favourites, but we know what Liverpool are capable of

After Liverpool’s smash-and-grab win at the Parc des Princes 12 months ago, Enrique moaned that ‘football can be unfair at times’, although Kopites may have felt the same after they exited the Champions League a week later despite a vastly improved performance against PSG at Anfield.

The quarter-final next month will also be played in that sequence, and the Reds must ensure that they at least keep the tie alive after the first leg in Paris, although the task of needing a win in the second instalment would be a rather difficult one even on home soil.

Arne Slot’s team could afford to be negligent in the first leg of their round-of-16 showdown against Galatasaray, but it’d be a major surprise if they were to pick off PSG as easily at Anfield, and the regining European champions will surely post a far sterner test.

Despite what Enrique says, his team will go into the quarter-final as favourites to progress, but he knows what even a struggling Liverpool side are capable of producing on a febrile Champions League knockout night on Merseyside. Stand by for a potential epic in the first two weeks of April!