John Aldridge slams Liverpool after Brighton loss

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest defeat has drawn a brutally honest response from John Aldridge, with the former forward not holding back after the 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

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After the high of the Galatasaray win, this was another reminder of how quickly things can unravel for us this season, and Aldridge’s reaction reflects the frustration many supporters are feeling right now.

Aldridge slams Liverpool performance

Writing on X, the ex-Liverpool No.8 was immediate and direct in his assessment of the display: “Defensively absolutely shocking again today!”

That defensive fragility has been a recurring issue throughout the campaign, and it once again proved costly on the south coast as we struggled to deal with Brighton’s intensity and movement.

The 66-year-old didn’t stop there either, pointing to a wider physical issue that continues to show up in our performances.

“Beaten fairly, it could have been worse! ps they ran 6 kilometres more which has happened over 20 times apparently this season. I know it doesn’t mean you automatically win games by doing that, BUT? 😩”

That gap in work rate is particularly concerning given how often it has appeared, suggesting this isn’t an isolated off-day but part of a deeper problem within the side.

Top four hopes now under threat

Aldridge also addressed the bigger picture, with Champions League qualification now looking increasingly uncertain.

“It’s a not great when you’re watching and having to support your local rivals in need to get into the top 4/5 and we’ll be doing that till the last day of the season needing favours from other teams because atm we are not capable of finishing in the champs league place!”

It’s a sentiment that has been echoed elsewhere, with journalist David Lynch suggesting we could “surely miss out” on the top five, while Stephen Warnock described us as “soft” and too easy to play against during the Brighton defeat.

For us, that’s now the reality heading into the final stretch of the season, because unless performances improve quickly and consistently, we’re not just relying on ourselves anymore, we’re relying on others, and that’s never a position Liverpool should want to be in.