Journalist points out Liverpool issue with Mamardashvili after Brighton loss

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion has sparked plenty of frustration, and Paul Gorst highlighted one specific moment that summed up our issues on the day involving Giorgi Mamardashvili.

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After the highs of midweek, this was another example of how quickly things can unravel, with individual moments and small details once again costing us.

Gorst highlights Mamardashvili issue

Writing on X during the match, Gorst pointed to a recurring problem in how we are using the Georgian stopper in possession.

“Liverpool’s players have once again seemingly forgotten Mamardashvili is left footed. An unconvincing scoop into the air comes after Frimpong’s knock back.”

That moment reflected a wider lack of cohesion in our build-up play, with teammates appearing unsure how to utilise the 25-year-old’s strengths, particularly when under pressure.

It’s not the first time this has been noticed either, and it raises questions about communication and familiarity within the side, especially when key players are missing and changes are forced.

Alisson absence remains a major factor

Of course, much of this discussion comes back to the absence of Alisson Becker, whose influence on both shot-stopping and distribution has been sorely missed.

The Brazilian’s absence was always going to be significant, and that’s now reflected in results as well as performances, with Liverpool losing five of the six Premier League games Mamardashvili has started this season.

That contrast only reinforces what many have been saying for months, including Paul Scholes, who noted earlier in the campaign that Alisson’s absence changes everything, even if his replacement isn’t necessarily playing badly.

Arne Slot has already confirmed that Alisson will be out for the duration of the international break, which means we’ll need to find solutions quickly rather than waiting for his return.

Right now, it’s not just about individual mistakes, it’s about the collective understanding around those coming into the team, because unless that improves, these kinds of moments will continue to hurt us at the worst possible time in the season.