Slot delivers concerning Alisson update after Brighton result

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest setback has been compounded by injury concerns, with Arne Slot confirming that Alisson Becker will remain sidelined following the 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

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Just days after the high of dismantling Galatasaray, we’ve once again been brought back down to earth, and injuries to key players have played a significant role in that drop-off.

Slot confirms Alisson injury setback

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the match at the Amex, the Dutchman provided a clear update on the Brazil international’s situation.

“Alisson will definitely be out during the international break and let’s see afterwards.”

That uncertainty around his return only adds to the concern, especially given how important the 33-year-old has been to us in recent seasons.

We already had a hint this could be a longer issue, with Alisson himself posting on Instagram that he would be out “for a while”, and that now appears to have been confirmed by our head coach’s comments.

Without our No.1, Liverpool looked far less secure, and while his replacement wasn’t solely to blame, the absence of such a commanding presence at the back was clearly felt.

Injury disruption continues to hurt Liverpool

Slot also offered reassurance regarding Hugo Ekitike, who was forced off early in the game after a heavy challenge.

“Hugo, I think he could play tomorrow if he needed to. It was a dead leg, as you call it here I think.”

The Liverpool boss explained how the nature of the game contributed to the issue, highlighting the physical approach from Brighton in the early stages.

“Brighton did what we expected… play the first duels, play tough duels… but unfortunately it was a collision and that led to Hugo going out.”

That early disruption clearly affected us, particularly given how bright we had started before the Frenchman was forced off, with the forward even being jeered by sections of the home support as he left the pitch despite the injury.

This is becoming a familiar pattern for us this season, where momentum is quickly halted by setbacks, whether that’s late goals conceded or key players missing.

If we’re going to salvage a Champions League place, we’ll need to find a way to cope without Alisson in the short term, because results like this are starting to pile up at the worst possible time.