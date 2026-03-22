‘Thank you Mr Slot’ – Ex-Red’s brutal Liverpool verdict

Image via @LFC on X

It was another frustrating afternoon for us at the Amex, and Jermaine Pennant didn’t hold back when reacting to Liverpool’s defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The former Red’s comments reflect a growing feeling around the fanbase right now, with performances continuing to swing wildly from one game to the next.

Pennant delivers brutal verdict

Taking to X after the 2-1 defeat, Pennant questioned both the performance levels and the wider direction of the team under Arne Slot.

“Liverpool got out ran again today, and Brighton had a 40 year old [James Milner] playing in midfield.

“We are cooked, Champions League football next season? No chance.

“Thank you Mr Slot for the Premier League title and your service but I wish you all the best next season on your future endeavours.”

It’s a strong reaction, but it taps into a key issue that has been highlighted repeatedly this season, with Liverpool often second best physically despite the quality available in the squad.

Growing criticism after Brighton loss

Pennant’s comments aren’t isolated either, with John Aldridge also venting his frustration after the match, pointing to defensive issues and the fact we were once again outrun by the opposition.

That theme was echoed by Stephen Warnock, who criticised the team’s lack of physical edge and described us as “soft”, highlighting how easily Brighton were able to impose themselves on the game.

When you combine those views, a clear pattern emerges, and it’s not just about tactics or individual errors, it’s about intensity, organisation and the ability to compete in key moments.

This latest defeat now leaves us in a difficult position in the race for Champions League football, with just 49 points from 31 games and momentum slipping at a crucial stage of the campaign.

After the high of dismantling Galatasaray, this was another reminder that consistency remains the biggest problem facing Slot’s side, and unless that changes quickly, the concerns raised by former players may start to feel less like overreactions and more like an accurate reflection of where we are right now.