Arne Slot backed to be sacked if Liverpool miss top five

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The financial stakes behind our push for Champions League qualification have now been laid bare, with Arne Slot facing a stark warning about his future at Liverpool if we fall short.

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After the defeat to Brighton left us clinging onto a top-five spot, the conversation has quickly shifted from performances to consequences, and not just on the pitch.

Former CEO makes strong Slot sack claim

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, former Everton chief Keith Wyness didn’t hold back when assessing the Dutchman’s position.

“It certainly is looking difficult now to get Champions League, although it’s by no means certain that they may do, they may not, but it’s certainly risky.

“And that would have a big impact on revenues. And I think his head would definitely go for that reason. He will be sacked.

“But even if he doesn’t go now, it seems that the mood music is going against him.”

It’s a brutal assessment, but one that reflects how quickly things have turned following another disappointing league result.

Financial pressure could shape Liverpool decision

The key point here isn’t just form, it’s finances, and that’s where this situation becomes even more serious for us.

Missing out on Champions League football could cost the club upwards of £100m in revenue, with additional losses tied to league position and commercial impact, meaning the total hit could reach around £120m across two seasons.

That kind of drop would inevitably force decisions at the top level, and it explains why voices like Wyness are linking results directly to the future of the 47-year-old head coach.

At the same time, there’s a growing sense externally that we won’t make it, with journalist David Lynch suggesting Liverpool will “surely miss out” based on current performances and physical levels.

From our perspective, it’s clear Slot deserves credit for delivering the Premier League title last season, but football rarely deals in patience when both results and finances start moving in the wrong direction.

With seven games left, everything now rides on whether we can turn this around quickly, because if we don’t, the conversation around our manager will only get louder.