Arne Slot will be sacked if Ben Jacobs’s afternoon update offers any indication

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ben Jacobs shared data that indicates Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool may be in even greater doubt.

According to TransferRoom, the average head coach in men’s football lasts around eight months in the job.

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Arne Slot, of course, on almost 19 months in the Liverpool job – and facing increased scrutiny around his performance – could represent a rebalancing of the scales.

Possible Arne Slot sacking set to bring Liverpool’s average down?

Ben Jacobs hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning to share the data in question.

TransferRoom data reveals the average tenure of a head coach in men’s football is just eight months. Sporting directors last on average under two years.🧮 pic.twitter.com/4AM9oW1Og1 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 23, 2026

Even if our Dutch head coach parts ways with the L4 outfit this summer – presuming Liverpool fail to secure Champions League qualification – he will still have significantly bettered the average.

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However, it’s worth highlighting additional context in that the Reds don’t tend to be particularly reactive with managerial sackings.

At the very least, not unless exceptional circumstances (as Roy Hodgson will be keenly aware) demand a significant change.

Liverpool manager Time spent in the role Arne Slot 1 year, 6 months* Jurgen Klopp 8 years, 8 months Brendan Rodgers 3 years, 3 months Kenny Dalglish 1 year, 4 months Roy Hodgson 6 months

Slot should have lasted longer after Premier League success

To be clear, Slot’s future has far from been decided at Liverpool. However, it’s becoming increasingly more likely that the former Feyenoord boss won’t remain in the role come the summer. Not without a significant turnaround in performance and/or a major trophy.

But the fact of the matter is, we find ourselves in unprecedented times.

How on earth can we now be talking about sacking a Premier League-winning Liverpool manager a season after the Reds secured number 20?

MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops incredible afternoon Liverpool news; could be the end of Arne Slot

Something has gone terribly wrong behind the scenes (even accounting for mitigating factors). Certainly, should Slot be given his marching orders at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, we’re firm on the view that responsibility for the season can’t be laid solely at the Dutchman’s feet.

Liverpool haven’t had solutions for the Premier League’s shift to a more physical, set-piece-heavy style of play. And as far as we can see, there hasn’t been enough of an effort made to change tack the moment the warning signs appeared.