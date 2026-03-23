Carragher makes ruthless sack claim as form collapses

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The conversation around managers under pressure has intensified after another damaging weekend, but while some eyes remain on us, Jamie Carragher has pointed firmly elsewhere with a brutal assessment.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Following our own struggles to build momentum in the league, the spotlight has naturally drifted towards Arne Slot, yet Carragher’s latest comments highlight just how quickly things can unravel for others in even worse positions.

Carragher delivers brutal verdict on Tottenham boss

Speaking on Sky Sports (via Liverpool.com), the former Liverpool defender didn’t hold back when discussing Igor Tudor and the situation unfolding in north London.

“Unfortunately for him with the situation he finds himself in with his family and the results, I think it would be better if Tottenham parted ways with Tudor and looked to bring in another manager in between now and the end of the season.”

It’s a remarkable statement given Tudor has only recently taken charge, but Tottenham’s form has been nothing short of disastrous, with defeats piling up and relegation fears becoming very real.

Liverpool context shows pressure works differently

From our perspective, it’s impossible not to draw comparisons, even if the situations aren’t identical.

Tottenham may have taken a point off us at Anfield recently, but their wider form tells the real story, with six defeats in seven league games and no wins in 2026, leaving them hovering just above the drop zone.

That kind of collapse explains why Carragher feels a change is needed immediately, whereas at Liverpool the discussion remains more measured, despite growing concern after the Brighton defeat.

There’s no doubt the pressure on Slot is increasing, especially with external voices already suggesting his future could hinge on Champions League qualification, and David Lynch even claiming we will “surely miss out” based on current performances.

At the same time, financial concerns around missing out on Europe have also been raised, with warnings that failing to qualify could have a huge impact on revenue and decision-making at board level.

What Carragher’s comments underline, though, is how quickly football moves, because while one club debates long-term direction, another is already being told drastic action is needed now.