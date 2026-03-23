‘Whisper it quietly…’ – Journalist cites end-of-season scenario which could embarrass Liverpool

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been warned about the possibility of a twist in the race for European football which could turn their already dismal season into a truly embarrassing one.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds hit double figures for Premier League defeats in 2025/26 on Saturday when losing at Brighton, and fourth-placed Aston Villa opened up a five-point advantage immediately above Arne Slot’s side by beating West Ham 24 hours later.

The pressure is now coming from the teams beneath LFC and Chelsea, with Brentford and Everton both now just three points behind last season’s champions, and the possibility of a battle between those four for the (almost guaranteed) fifth and final Champions League berth has been mooted.

Liverpool warned about Brentford and Everton threat

Taking to X on Sunday morning, Lewis Steele suggested that the teams managed by Keith Andrews and David Moyes could yet gatecrash the race for a top-five finish if their far wealthier positional rivals continue to flounder.

The Daily Mail reporter posted: ‘Just watching MOTD. The fact that one of Liverpool or Chelsea is (most likely) going to get Champions League is mad to me. Neither deserve that. Brentford or Everton would be delighted with EL/ECL but, whisper it quietly, they should aim higher.’

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Could Liverpool plausibly sink even lower in the table?

Dominik Szoboszlai fumed after the Reds’ 1-1 draw at home to relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur last week that they may yet be lucky to merely qualify for the Conference League – could that actually be a realistic scenario for next season?

A look at the form table over the past four Premier League matchdays shows that the momentum is with Brentford and Everton, and if that duo (along with Liverpool and Chelsea) were to extrapolate that form over the final seven games, the final table could have an extraordinary look to it.

Last four Premier League games Points Points per game Everton 9 2.25 Brentford 6 1.5 Liverpool 4 1 Chelsea 3 0.75

Crystal Palace in 14th are the only team outside the current top nine who Slot’s side will face during the top-flight run-in, and the Eagles have already beaten us three times in this campaign (including the Community Shield penalty shootout triumph).

Considering that the Reds took only one point from games against Wolves, Spurs and Brighton this month, it’s not entirely implausible that they could sink even lower after Easter and may yet be left clinging on for European football of any description, never mind the Champions League.

How would the table from 5th-8th look if PPG averages continue for rest of the season?

Current points Projected points (rounded up/down) 5th – Everton 46 62 6th – Brentford 46 57 7th – Liverpool 49 56 8th – Chelsea 48 53

If Liverpool were to finish below their nearest neighbours and/or a Brentford side many touted for potential relegation at the start of the season, that’d be an embarrassing outcome for the club who won the title just 10 months ago (without taking away any due credit from the other two teams).

Put simply, it cannot be allowed to happen. As Cody Gakpo stated, he and his teammates must ‘fight’ to win their final seven league matches and avoid further humiliation.