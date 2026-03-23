Liverpool injury update shows extent of squad problems

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A campaign that continues to swing between promise and frustration is once again being shaped by availability issues, with Liverpool’s latest official update confirming just how stretched the squad remains.

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Following the defeat to Brighton, the club released a full breakdown of injuries and availability and it paints a clear picture of why consistency has been so hard to find.

Liverpool injury list shows key absences across the pitch

According to Liverpoolfc.com, “Liverpool’s injury list, suspensions and availability… Last updated on March 23”, several senior players remain unavailable heading into a crucial period.

Alisson Becker is among the most significant absentees, with Arne Slot confirming: “Alisson will definitely be out during the international break and let’s see afterwards.”

The Brazilian’s absence has already been felt, something Tim Krul also pointed to when he said we’ve missed the goalkeeper heavily in recent matches.

Mo Salah is another major concern, with the Egyptian sidelined after picking up a muscle injury against Galatasaray, leaving us without one of our most reliable attacking outlets at a critical stage.

Elsewhere, Conor Bradley’s season is over following knee surgery, while long-term issues continue to affect players like Stefan Bajcetic and Giovanni Leoni, both of whom have yet to feature properly this campaign.

Attacking and midfield issues continue to disrupt rhythm

The forward line has also been hit, although there is some encouragement regarding Hugo Ekitike.

The French striker, who was forced off early against Brighton, was described by Slot as having only a minor issue: “Hugo, I think he could play tomorrow if he needed to. It was a dead leg.”

That assessment now looks accurate, with the 22-year-old already linking up with the France squad, suggesting he won’t be out for long.

However, the broader picture remains difficult, with Wataru Endo ruled out for an extended period and Alexander Isak still working his way back from surgery, limiting options in both midfield and attack.

Federico Chiesa also withdrew from international duty after the Brighton match, adding another layer of uncertainty to the squad situation.

There are no suspensions to contend with, but the sheer number of injuries across multiple positions highlights why performances have dipped, especially in games like Brighton where early disruption once again threw us off balance.

With huge fixtures still to come, getting even a handful of these players back could make all the difference to how our season finishes.