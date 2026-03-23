Liverpool injury woes keep piling up as Reds ace pulls out of international squad

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Just when it seems as though things can’t get much worse for Liverpool, another injury concern has arisen in Arne Slot’s squad.

The Reds lost Mo Salah and Alisson Becker to fresh body blows prior to the 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday, in which Hugo Ekitike lasted just five minutes before being forced off in tears.

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The LFC head coach downplayed fears of an injury to the French striker, but the goalkeeper has hinted that he could be absent for the foreseeable future, and a fresh concern has arisen elsewhere over the past 24 hours.

Chiesa pulls out of Italy squad

A statement from the Italian football federation has confirmed that Federico Chiesa has pulled out of the national team squad for their World Cup play-off series over the next week and duly returned to Merseyside.

An excerpt from the FIGC press release reads (via GOAL): ‘Following an assessment of his physical condition upon arrival at the Federal Training Centre, Federico Chiesa has been ruled out of the next two matches and, in agreement with his club, has left the national team’s training camp. Bologna player Nicolò Cambiaghi has been called up to replace him.’

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Another unwelcome injury worry for already depleted Liverpool

The Liverpool forward had been on the cusp of winning a first Italy cap in nearly two years before this latest setback, and he must be wondering when fortune will actually break kindly for him, having had to feed off scraps ever since joining the Reds in August 2024.

Despite only being a sporadic starter under Slot, a lasting injury issue for Chiesa would be most unwelcome at a time when our attacking options are already depleted, with Salah sidelined and Alexander Isak yet to return from his leg break at Tottenham Hotspur three months ago.

The Swedish marksman is reportedly in line to make his comeback shortly after Easter, but having played so little football in recent months, it’s likely that he’ll need a few matches to properly get up to speed.

The extent of the Italian’s latest injury problem is yet to be clarified, but his exit from the national squad would suggest that he could face a tight turnaround to be fit for the FA Cup visit to Manchester City in Liverpool’s next match in 12 days’ time.

Fingers crossed that the issue which forced Chiesa to withdraw from Italy duty isn’t a serious one and that Slot will have him to call upon for the remainder of the season, even though he’s been largely reluctant to trust in the 28-year-old.