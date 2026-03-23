Liverpool Players Who Have Improved the Most in Recent Seasons

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arne Slot arrived at the AXA Training Centre, did not ask for a squad overhaul going into the 2024/25 season, and moved the defence up 10 yards. However, the physical output required from the previous system is not present in the implementation of the new one.

Using data from WhoScored, the Liverpool starting XI now runs 4.2 kilometres more per game. The Athletic has already gone into great depth about the difference in the fitness level of the squad from the previous system under Jurgen Klopp.

The Evolution of Liverpool

The Liverpool squad that Slot has now is markedly different from the one that he inherited. However, spending almost £450m on new players doesn’t guarantee success in the form of points, as the Reds are discovering this season. The Dutchman had to change his own system to accommodate the new players:

Taming the press . The high-energy 4-2-4 high press of old has disappeared. Liverpool have opted for a more compact 4-2-3-1 formation, which (in theory) makes the midfield more difficult to penetrate.

Dropping the pivot. Ryan Gravenberch has played deeper than ever before. Slot has him lining up between the centre-backs, which gives him time on the ball without being pressured by the opposition.

Flipping the full-backs . Curtis Jones has tucked in for Robertson as the inverted left-back. He’s given the Scot licence to bomb forward from the left, providing the Reds with a further attacking outlet.

As The Athletic pointed out, Slot didn’t do all of this out of a love for novelty. Premier League opponents had figured out the old configuration. The decision was to change or become static, and Slot changed.

Players Who Have Improved the Most

Looking at overall match ratings on the WhoScored website, there are four players who have jumped clearly from last season. You need to go beneath the surface-level number to understand these ratings. It’s the same way Slotozilla dissects the inner workings of online slots. They disassemble everything, including the game mechanics, before they give you a rating. To know who is going to make the leap, you need the same kind of information about the players.

Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa has seen his performance rating improve from last season. Let’s look at his exact output from this term:

32 appearances

3 goals

3 assists

6.3 average rating

Slot rarely calls on him to play the full 90 minutes, but Chiesa’s contributions in cameo appearances illustrate how he strives to make the most of every single minute on the pitch, henc ethe improvemenet in his rating.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Slot considers Szoboszlai a tactical luxury. His ease in adapting to different midfield positions has stood out – Jamie Carragher said that the 25-year-old has “found a bit of calm on the ball” in the Champions League – and that is exactly what accounts for his rating increase from 6.93 to 7.47. With the Hungarian dictating the pace of transition, he is essential for Liverpool. Let’s look at his output for this season:

42 appearances

12 goals

7 assists

7.31 rating.

His rating has soared from 6.93 last season, and Carragher complimented the midfielder on his newfound tactical composure. With Szoboszlai controlling the game, Liverpool always look like they pose a threat.

Cody Gakpo

Gakpo has been subjected to plenty of criticism this season, but the statistics would suggest that he hasn’t been quite as ineffective as some people make out:

41 appearances

8 goals

4 assists

7.11 rating.

He no longer goes deep and drifts out of the dangerous areas. His role in Slot’s system is to stay in and around the penalty box, where his movement can be effective in producing goals.

Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch’s evolution into a potent midfielder is one of the biggest surprises of the season, having failed to net in 2024/25 despite excelling in every other department. His current output reads:

40 appearances

5 goals

5 assists

7.00 rating.

Some of those goals have come against strong opposition in Aston Villa and Newcastle. Slot has given him more freedom, with the 23-year-old making runs deep and arriving into the penalty area to finish.

How Arne Slot’s System Influenced Player Development

You only have to watch Liverpool for 20 minutes to see what Slot has changed. Players now move differently when under pressure than they did 12 months ago, and these are some of the changes which have been noticeable:

Positional versatility: Szoboszlai has deputised at right-back after Conor Bradley got injured, a significant change in tack from his customary attacking midfield role.

Protection of midfield: Gravenberch has been asked to drop in between the two centre-backs, which means he is no longer playing with someone on his back when he is receiving the ball.

Managing minutes: Chiesa has played primarily as a substitute and been able to operate at full speed for 10-20 minutes at a time, rather than having to go at full pace for 90 minutes.

Defensive adjustments: Curtis Jones has been covering the area behind the left-back when he’s had possession, which has enabled either Robertson or Milos Kerkez to bomb forward.

Player Improvement Comparison Table

The figures below show the difference in the aforementioned Liverpool quartet from this season to last (ratings from WhoScored)