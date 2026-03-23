PSG suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Liverpool Champions League clash

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The build-up to our Champions League quarter-final with Paris Saint-Germain is already beginning to take shape, and the French side have now confirmed a fresh injury concern ahead of facing Liverpool.

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With both teams dealing with fitness issues in recent weeks, this latest update adds another layer of uncertainty before what promises to be a huge European tie.

PSG confirm fresh injury concern

In an official update via their website, PSG confirmed that young midfielder Senny Mayulu will be sidelined after picking up a problem in their recent match against Nice.

“After suffering an injury to his right calf during yesterday’s match against Nice, Senny Mayulu will undergo treatment for the next two weeks.”

That timeline makes the youngster a doubt for the first leg in Paris, depending on how his recovery progresses over the coming days.

While Mayulu isn’t one of PSG’s headline names, it still contributes to a growing list of concerns for the Ligue 1 side at a crucial stage of the season.

Injuries affecting both sides before key tie

According to Transfermarkt data, PSG are already dealing with several fitness issues, including Fabian Ruiz and Bradley Barcola, which could limit their options heading into the clash with us.

At the same time, we are hardly in a perfect position ourselves, with Virgil van Dijk recently highlighting just how stretched the squad has been in training.

The Dutch defender admitted he was surprised by the number of players available, underlining how injuries have disrupted rhythm and consistency in recent weeks.

That context matters when looking ahead to this tie, because both teams may not be at full strength when the first leg kicks off at Parc des Princes on April 8, before the return at Anfield just six days later and in the midst of a hectic fixture schedule.

There is still time for players to recover on both sides, but as things stand, it looks like this quarter-final could be shaped just as much by squad availability as it is by quality on the pitch.

Given what we showed against Galatasaray, we know the level we can reach, but if we’re going to progress past PSG, managing these fitness issues could be just as important as anything that happens during the 180 minutes.