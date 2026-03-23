‘Play like that in Paris…’ – Stephen Warnock fears Liverpool’s season could still hit a new low

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Stephen Warnock is fearful of what could be in store for Liverpool when they go up against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

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The ex-Anfield full-back was scathing of his former club’s performance in defeat at Brighton on Saturday, describing them as ‘soft’ and ‘easy to play against’, and a two-legged tie against the reigning European champions in the next three weeks appears a daunting task.

PSG needed penalties to eliminate Arne Slot’s team from Europe last season, but the Merseysiders have declined drastically since that showdown 12 months ago, with the Amex Stadium reverse taking their tally of Premier League losses for the current campaign into double digits.

Warnock: Liverpool could lose 10-0 to PSG

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live on Saturday, Warnock is worried that a repeat of Liverpool’s display on the south coast could see them subjected to a history-making humiliation against PSG in April.

The pundit said (via Liverpool.com): “If they go and play like that in Paris, it could be 10-0. That’s how bad Liverpool were today. Brighton weren’t clinical and tried to walk it in, but PSG will be clinical. It’s very, very worrying for Liverpool.”

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Liverpool will need to improve massively to stand a chance against PSG

Right now, the prospect of facing PSG twice in seven days next month may seem terrifying for Slot’s team, who’ll be glad of the international break to park this nightmare of a season for a couple of weeks.

Warnock’s point about Brighton not being all that clinical is a fair one – they scored twice on Saturday from seven shots on target (Sofascore), and Liverpool were indebted to Giorgi Mamardashvili for a few saves which kept the scoreline down.

PSG ruthlessly smashed eight goals past Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 and have scored 34 times across their 12 European games this season, leaving the Merseysiders in no doubt as to their attacking prowess (even with Senny Mayulu suffering an injury over the weekend).

To Liverpool’s credit, they have risen to some lofty challenges in Europe over the past few months, deservedly beating Real Madrid at Anfield and winning away to Serie A leaders Inter Milan, so it’s not unthinkable that they could stun Luis Enrique’s side in the quarter-finals.

However, to even give themselves a chance of doing so, they’ll need to improve enormously from the meek surrender against Brighton on Saturday. Losing to PSG is one thing; being subjected to a humiliating scoreline is another.