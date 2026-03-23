‘They’ve missed Alisson heavily’ – Krul assesses Liverpool problems

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A season that once promised so much is now being picked apart from multiple angles, and the latest criticism aimed at us has come from a former Premier League goalkeeper who didn’t hold back when assessing where things have gone wrong.

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Tim Krul has offered a wide-ranging verdict on Liverpool’s struggles following the defeat to Brighton, and his comments touch on everything from recruitment to injuries and individual performances.

Krul questions Liverpool standards and recruitment

Speaking to BBC Sport via the Football Daily podcast, the former Newcastle United shot-stopper said: “For Liverpool’s standards, it has been nowhere near good enough.”

That line alone sums up the growing external perception of our campaign, especially given how inconsistent we’ve been in the league despite moments of promise in Europe.

Krul went further by pointing towards structural issues behind the scenes rather than placing the blame solely on Arne Slot.

“I think the recruitment is very much responsible – that’s not just Arne Slot, that’s the club and the people behind the scenes as much as Arne.”

The Dutchman also highlighted key losses and absences that have shaped the season, referencing both departures and circumstances that have left the squad short in crucial areas.

“They’ve missed Alisson heavily for a few games and Mohamed Salah hasn’t hit the heights, so there are a few reasons there.”

Defensive concerns and wider criticism growing

The criticism didn’t stop there, with Krul also questioning the level of performances within the back line, particularly alongside Virgil van Dijk.

“Milos Kerkez at left-back and Ibrahima Konate – in my opinion, both of those players have been average to say the least.”

That view mirrors what others have been saying in recent days, with Stephen Warnock describing us as “soft” in the same game, while Jermaine Pennant went even further by suggesting we’ve been outrun too often this season.

There is still context that can’t be ignored, with injuries continuing to disrupt rhythm and balance, something we saw again at Brighton when Hugo Ekitike went off early and forced a reshuffle.

Even so, the broader theme remains consistent, as Krul himself acknowledged when he added: “It’s small margins, but for Liverpool’s standards, it has been nowhere near good enough.”

With seven league games left and a huge European tie ahead, the challenge now is whether we can respond to that criticism or whether it will define how this season is ultimately remembered.