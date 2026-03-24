Andy Robertson sends emotional message to Mo Salah after exit announcement

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has sent an emotional message to his teammate and good friend Mo Salah following the Egyptian’s announcement that he’ll be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Despite signing a new two-year deal less than one year ago at Anfield, our No. 11 feels that the end of the current campaign is the right time to move on from Merseyside.

Robertson joined Liverpool during the same transfer window as Salah and has therefore been through it all alongside the forward – winning two league titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups and a Champions League amongst others.

The Scotsman labelled the former Chelsea man as a ‘joy to watch’ and described his mentality as ‘second to none’ in a touching social media post.

The current campaign could also prove to be Robertson’s final one in a Red shirt. The full-back came close to leaving the club in the summer with Atletico Madrid reportedly showing interest and in January with fellow Premier League outfit Spurs sniffing around.

His current deal expires at the end of the season.

Before then however, Robertson and Salah will be eager to do what they can to ensure Liverpool end the season as strongly as possible.

A spot in the top four is still up for grabs while FA Cup and Champions League success is still possible.

Check Robbo’s post below via his official Instagram page: