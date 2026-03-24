Crazy Mo Salah stat emerges after shock Liverpool exit announcement

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has announced this evening that he will be leaving Liverpool Football Club at the end of the season.

Amongst all of the reaction to the surprise news, announced himself by the Egyptian King on his social media channels, OptaJoe have released a quite remarkable statistic.

Since joining the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah ranks 1st in the Premier League for goals, assists, open play chances created, shots, shots on target and touches in the opposition box.

When you consider the quality of players who have graced the Premier League during the same time as our No. 11, it really does make you realise how special a player the Egypt international is.

Salah will be eager to go out on a high at Liverpool – with Arne Slot’s side still in contention for FA Cup and Champions League success.

Check @OptaJoe’s post below via their official page on X: