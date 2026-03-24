Fabrizio Romano relays big manager update as Liverpool know how to bring Jurgen Klopp back

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he’d sooner take over Atletico Madrid than city rivals Real.

This comes amid a stark admission from the former Liverpool boss that he isn’t ‘completely finished’ as a head coach.

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Whether that position could even tempt his former employers at Anfield to test the waters remains to be seen.

Though one might reasonably suggest that Michael Edwards and Co. would sooner push for a fresh face in the dugout.

Jurgen Klopp loves an underdog

It shouldn’t be underestimated that Klopp has a history of favouring the sleeping giant as opposed to the most dominant outfit in the league when it comes to coaching roles.

In comments relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter), the German admitted he’d favour comparative underdogs Atletico Madrid over their city rivals were he to return to club management.

🚨❌ Jürgen Klopp: “All the news that’s coming out is complete nonsense”. “They haven’t called me even once, not even a single time! They haven’t called my agent either!”. “Preferably, I’d take over at Atlético Madrid at the same time. Sorry Madrid, you’ll have to call first”. pic.twitter.com/uruYQv03j4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2026

Either way, an opportunity has yet to come calling for the 58-year-old, if we’re to take his word as gospel.

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Liverpool and any other interested club know what they have to do

Jurgen Klopp made it very simple for potential suitors: get in touch first if you wish to open talks over the prospect of a return to club football.

You could forgive senior officials at Anfield for raising a brow or two over that statement, given the Reds’ current struggles on the pitch under Arne Slot.

While there may be a degree of temptation with regard to bringing back a known quantity, a steady pair of hands, in the ex-Mainz coach, this seems an unlikely option.

Jurgen Klopp stats Arne Slot stats 489 games managed 103 games managed 2.07 points per game 1.99 points per game

* Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot’s managerial records at Liverpool compared

Liverpool don’t find themselves in desperate need to steady the ship so much as to find a manager capable of getting the most out of the vast resources now at our disposal.

We’re not the same club Klopp took over back in 2015, toiling in the middle of the table with a squad lacking the quality and credentials to break into the top four.

We should be doing considerably better, regardless of the mitigating factors Slot has no doubt been forced to contend with. And that’ll likely push the club in the direction of bringing in a fresh pair of hands to correct the situation in the summer.