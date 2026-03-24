Liverpool could have opportunity to extend one curious sequence if they win the FA Cup this year

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool could have the opportunity to extend a curious sequence if they manage to win the FA Cup this season.

The Reds have made it to the quarter-finals of the world’s oldest knockout competition, in which they’ll face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on 4 April, with Arne Slot’s holding out hope of winning the trophy for a ninth time.

Victory at Wembley on 16 May would ensure LFC’s presence in the Community Shield for a second successive year, albeit with a notable difference this time around.

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2026 Community Shield to be played in Cardiff

On Monday, The FA announced that the 2026 edition of the annual fixture – which takes place the weekend before the Premier League season starts – will be played at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 16 August, and not at Wembley as traditional.

That’s because the London venue is already staging a concert by The Weeknd on that date, with the next top-flight campaign beginning on the weekend of 22/23 August, five weeks after the World Cup final.

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Liverpool could extend curious Community Shield streak this year

If Liverpool win the FA Cup and duly qualify for the Community Shield, they could continue their peculiar sequence of winning the latter competition outside of London.

When they last lifted that particular trophy in 2022 (3-1 win over Manchester City), it was played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester as Wembley was in use for the final of the Women’s European Championship.

Prior to that, their Shield wins in 2001 (v Manchester United) and 2006 (v Chelsea) were both earned at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium (now renamed to the Principality for sponsorship reasons), with the famous ‘home’ of English football undergoing a rebuild for the bulk of that decade.

The venue in the Welsh capital holds many special memories for Liverpool fans, with the Reds winning two League Cups (2001 and 2003) and two FA Cups (2001 and 2006) there, and the triumphs over Arsenal and West Ham in the latter competition were especially memorable.

How Kopites would love to have another day out in Cardiff in mid-August, although it’ll only happen if there’s a glorious one at Wembley at the end of this season, in which case we’d at least have something tangible to take from a hitherto miserable 2025/26 campaign.