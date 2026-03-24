Report: Liverpool could sign their next Joe Gomez for less than £30m; he’s an ‘amazing player’

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Liverpool are reportedly monitoring a young defender from a rival Premier League club as a potential long-term defensive option at Anfield.

The Reds could see a significant changing of the guard at the back over the next couple of years, with Ibrahima Konate’s contract set to expire in June and Virgil van Dijk turning 35 over the summer, and there’s also been speculation as to the future of Joe Gomez.

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LFC’s longest-serving current player is contracted to the club until next year, but a report from Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing last month claimed that FSG could potentially cash in on the 28-year-old in the coming months if they receive a decent offer for him.

Liverpool monitoring Josh Acheampong

According to a report for CaughtOffside on Tuesday morning, Liverpool are monitoring Chelsea teenager Josh Acheampong as a prospective future signing, having seemingly been impressed by his versatility in adapting to multiple defensive roles.

The 19-year-old is viewed as a ‘hybrid’ defender who’s equally comfortable on the right as he is in a central position, and although Stamford Bridge chiefs consider him ‘untouchable’, their resolve could be tested by the offers in the region of €25m-€30m (£21.6m-£26m).

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Could Acheampong be Liverpool’s next Gomez?

Acheampong carries strong echoes of Gomez with his adaptability between centre-back and right-back, and coincidentally Liverpool’s number 2 was signed from a London club as a teenager (Charlton in 2015).

The Chelsea youngster has been hailed as an ‘amazing player’ by his teammate and captain Reece James (TNT Sports), and former Blues boss Enzo Maresca even proclaimed that he ‘fell in love with’ him during his time at the Stamford Bridge helm (The Athletic).

A scouting report for Total Football Analysis detailed how the 6 foot 3 defender ‘combines rare physical attributes with impressive technical qualities for a player of his size and age’ whilst also noting his tactical flexibility in adapting between a back-three and back-four setup.

That latter point could be pertinent for Liverpool if they were to dispense with Arne Slot this year and replace him with a coach who might be amenable to a back-three formation – someone like Xabi Alonso, perhaps?

Persuading Chelsea to sell to a direct domestic rival could be difficult, though, and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are likely to put up a sustained fight to keep hold of the teenage talent.

We can certainly understand why the Reds would be keeping tabs on Acheampong, although it’s difficult to envisage such a transfer materialising any time soon. Nonetheless, it’s an intriguing rumour to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and months.