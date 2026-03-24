“It’s a shame” – Liverpool player speaks out after national team plans foiled by disagreement

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has expressed his disappointment over the cancellation of the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain, which was originally scheduled to be played this week.

The fixture pitting the South American and European champions against each other had been pencilled in for Doha on Friday, but was called off amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

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Despite efforts from the respective national and continental federations to rearrange the match, they were unable to reach an agreement on a venue or date prior to this week, with the World Cup holders hurriedly arranging friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia in Buenos Aires instead (TyC Sports).

Mac Allister laments cancellation of Finalissima

Speaking to Argentine media, Mac Allister voiced his dismay over the fixture being cancelled and remains hopeful that it can yet be rearranged for a later date in a mutually satisfactory location.

The Liverpool star said (via TyC Sports): “It’s a shame [that the Finalissima isn’t being played] because it was a nice match. It didn’t happen and now we have to focus on the friendlies.

“Matches are won on the pitch. We are players and we want to play; that’s the most important thing. I would like to play it [the Finalissima] later.”

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Safety has to come first in the current climate of uncertainty

While it’s a shame for the players of Argentina and Spain that a logistical agreement couldn’t be reached over a potential rescheduling of the Finalissima, the circumstances which led to the original venue being stricken off are of far greater importance than football.

In this current climate of global uncertainty, particularly in the Middle East, the safety of players, coaches and delegates takes priority over everything else. Hopefully in time the match can be rearranged, but for now there are external matters of infinitely greater concern.

From a footballing perspective, at least Mac Allister and his national team will have some on-field action this week, even if the level of opposition isn’t quite as illustrious as Spain, with the greatest of respect to the two teams that the world champions will face instead.

Liverpool fans will simply be praying that our number 10 – whose recent form has come under scrutiny from some quarters – doesn’t suffer any injury problems during this international window.

We’ll need him and every other Reds player fit and at their best for the final two months of what’s been a hugely difficult season.