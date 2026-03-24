‘I will never walk alone’ – Mo Salah confirms Liverpool departure in shock video

Mo Salah has confirmed he will be leaving Liverpool Football Club at the end of the season via a video released on his social media platforms.

The Egyptian King, who joined from AS Roma in 2017, has won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside and will be remembered for generations after all he has achieved in a Red shirt.

Our No. 11 has scored 255 goals and registered 122 assists in 435 appearances for the club (across all competitions) and holds the record for the most goals in a debut season (44) most UCL goals (48) by a Liverpool player and third on the club’s all-time goalscoring charts.

Salah signed a new two-year deal in April 2025 but has tonight announced the current campaign will be his final one at Anfield.

Most Kopites will agree that this is the right decision from the forward who has shattered record after record during his time in England.

After initially failing in the top flight while at Chelsea, the Egypt international silenced many of his doubters and enjoyed his best years under Jurgen Klopp.

His performances this season have dipped however, and has led to speculation regarding his future. The player has now put this speculation to bed – and confirmed he won’t be at the club next season.

Salah is a Liverpool legend – and he’ll be eager to get his hands on at least one more trophy before moving on.

Thanks for everything, Mo!

Check him breaking the news below via his official page on X: