Mo Salah’s agent sends warning after shock Liverpool exit announcement

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has insisted the Liverpool player does not yet know where he’ll be plying his trade next season and has warned supporters to ‘beware’ of rumours suggesting otherwise.

The Egypt international announced this evening that the current campaign will be his final one at Anfield – bringing the curtain down on his illustrious career with the Reds.

His agent, who’s not afraid to share his opinion on social media, was quick to post an update and quash any rumours about where his player will be moving to.

For now, Salah will be firmly focused on helping the Premier League champions end the season as strongly as possible.

Arne Slot’s side have a battle on their hands to achieve a top four finish while also remaining in contention for FA Cup and Champions League success this term.

Sky Sports have confirmed that despite the Liverpool player’s current deal running until the summer of 2027, he will become a free agent at the end of the season when he moves on from Anfield.

Check Issa’s tweet below via his official account on X: