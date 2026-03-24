‘I got a tip…’ – Richard Keys drops behind-the-scenes Liverpool claim as two huge exits mooted

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Richard Keys has claimed that there could be two major behind-the-scenes exits at Liverpool in the coming months, while also hinting at the possibility of Jurgen Klopp returning to Anfield.

There has been speculation over the future of sporting director Richard Hughes in recent days, with Fabrizio Romano and Lewis Steele both verifying reports of interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in appointing the 46-year-old.

Meanwhile, the former Reds manager – who’s currently working as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull – has refused to rule out a return to coaching in the future.

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Keys hints at major behind-the-scenes exits at Liverpool

In the latest post on his eponymous blog, Keys claimed that Hughes and FSG’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards could both depart Liverpool in the summer.

He wrote: ‘You know we love a bit of speculation. I’ll never go with an absolute flier, but if I sniff a story and I can get somewhere near confirming it I’ll always let you know. So here’s one. I got a tip over the weekend that both Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards could be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

‘Hughes, I think, we know definitely is. There’s been a lot of press suggesting he’s got a job in Saudi. But when I was told Edwards could also be on his way again, I really sat up.’

On the topic of a Klopp comeback at Liverpool, Keys claimed: ‘Here’s the rub. And I haven’t had this denied. Instead, what I get when I ask those close to these kind of things is ‘possibly’.

‘Possibly? Well if I’m a Liverpool fan reading this, I’m drawing the same conclusions as I did before writing. Is it ‘possible’ we’re on the cusp of Klopp II?

‘Ironically, he’s back at Anfield this weekend for the legends game. Is it ‘possible’ he’ll feel as comfortable as he once did at the famous arena? I’ll tell you this – it’s inconceivable someone at Anfield hasn’t already asked the question. Watch this space.’

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Could there be major developments at Liverpool in the summer?

Could we be in for a summer of significant upheaval at Liverpool in terms of major positions at the club?

The rumours linking Hughes with a move to Saudi Arabia now seem to have substance, and LFC could be left seeking a fourth new sporting director in as many years.

FSG’s intentions to establish a multi-club model were understood to be crucial in enticing Edwards back on board, but now that those plans have been shelved (to his reported frustration), it’s plausible that he too might reconsider his position with the Boston-based firm.

Moving from the boardroom to the dugout, Arne Slot has come under ever-intensifying scrutiny amid a calamitous season on the pitch for Liverpool, and if the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League, it’s difficult to see how the Dutchman retains his job.

Klopp’s presence at Anfield as assistant to Sir Kenny Dalglish for the Legends match on Saturday adds to the narrative surrounding a potential managerial return further down the line. While such discourse is purely speculative, it nonetheless makes for an intriguing subplot.

It remains to be seen just how prophetic Keys’ claims turn out to be, but it doesn’t seem wholly implausible that there may be critical developments behind the scenes in L4 in the coming months.