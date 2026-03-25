Alisson Becker drops heartfelt message after Liverpool exit confirmed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s impending departure from Liverpool Football Club has been brought forward.

The Egyptian is set to call time on his Anfield career this summer following an agreement with the club. He dropped an official announcement on Tuesday evening that inspired emotional reactions from his current teammates, including Alisson Becker.

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This comes amid concerns over the 33-year-old’s drop-off in performance levels this term.

Alisson Becker responds to emotional Mo Salah video

Alisson Becker dropped two emojis (tears in eyes and a love heart) in reaction to a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which Salah reflected on his successful spell on Merseyside.

🥹❤️ — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) March 25, 2026

The pair signed around similar times (2017 and 2018, respectively), and were key figures in the modern golden era under Jurgen Klopp.

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Likewise, they have continued to be instrumental to Liverpool’s success on the pitch, helping the Reds lift a second Premier League title in five years under Arne Slot last term.

Liverpool owe Mo Salah a huge debt of gratitude

It goes without saying that our beloved Egyptian will forever be appreciated by those fortunate enough to have witnessed him in action at L4 (and on our TVs across the globe).

A catalogue of goals that currently stands at 255 for the club (not to mention a further 119 assists) in all competitions puts him firmly amongst the pantheon of Liverpool’s greatest all-time players.

One can only imagine the heartbreak in this Liverpool squad as we prepared to bid farewell to a modern Anfield great.

It seems inexplicable to think this season will be the last in which the fanbase will witness Mo Salah running down the wing and causing havoc in the penalty box.

Perhaps we might yet give Mo the send-off he deserves – securing Europe’s most prestigious trophy in honour of one of the competition’s finest performers.