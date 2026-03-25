Carragher ranks Salah above Ronaldo in Premier League greats list

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

An emotional farewell has quickly turned into a wider conversation about legacy, and one former Liverpool defender has now made a huge claim about where Mo Salah ranks among the Premier League’s all-time greats.

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With the Egyptian confirming he will leave us at the end of the season, the debate around his place in football history has intensified, and Jamie Carragher has not held back.

Carragher ranks Salah among Premier League elite

Writing in The Telegraph, the former centre-back made it clear that Salah’s departure represents far more than just the loss of a key player for Liverpool.

“Liverpool’s loss is English football’s loss.”

That statement sets the tone for Carragher’s wider argument, which places the 32-year-old firmly among the very best to ever play in this country.

“In the pantheon of overseas attacking players to have excelled in England, only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah’s output and consistency.”

The ex-defender even went further, directly comparing the forward to Cristiano Ronaldo and giving a verdict that will spark debate.

“Salah edges ahead of him when judging strictly on Premier League performance and impact.”

That’s a remarkable claim given the level of competition, but it reflects just how consistent the No.11 has been across nearly a decade at Anfield.

Salah’s Liverpool legacy explained

Carragher also pointed to the wider impact Salah has had on Liverpool’s modern success, linking him directly to the transformation under Jurgen Klopp.

“If Klopp was the charismatic and visionary stage director, Salah was the inspirational leading man.”

That partnership helped take us from a side fighting for Champions League qualification to one that genuinely believed it could win every major trophy available.

The former England international also highlighted one often overlooked aspect of the Egypt international’s greatness, his durability and hunger to play every single game.

“Across nine seasons at the highest level, Salah has made 435 appearances – an average of just over 48 games every single year.”

That level of availability, combined with his output, is what separates him from others in the same conversation.

Carragher’s conclusion also offers a glimpse into what could still come before the season ends, suggesting the timing of the announcement could allow for a fitting send-off.

“Do not bet against the perfect send-off.”

With teammates already paying tribute and the wider football world recognising his impact, the focus now turns to whether Salah can deliver one final defining chapter in a Liverpool shirt.