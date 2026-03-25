Cody Gakpo breaks silence on Mo Salah exit with heartfelt message

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

There are moments in football when a dressing room reaction tells you everything you need to know, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing now after Mo Salah confirmed he will leave us at the end of the season.

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Cody Gakpo has become the latest Liverpool player to publicly respond, offering a message that feels both personal and revealing about the influence our No.11 has had behind the scenes.

Gakpo’s message shows Salah’s impact beyond the pitch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Gakpo ✝️ (@codymathesgakpo)

Writing on Instagram after the announcement, the Dutch forward shared a heartfelt tribute to his teammate.

“Grateful to have shared the pitch with you Mo Salah.

“Thank you for everything – not just for what you did on the pitch, but for the example you set every single day. A great player and a true legend, I’ve got nothing but respect for you.

“Wishing you only the best for what’s next 🙏🏾.”

That line about “the example you set every single day” stands out, because it speaks to something supporters don’t always see, the standards Salah has driven inside the squad since arriving from Roma back in 2017.

The Netherlands international isn’t just talking about goals and assists, he’s pointing to the mentality and professionalism that have helped define an era for us.

Dressing room reaction underlines Salah’s Liverpool legacy

Gakpo’s message follows similar tributes from within the squad, with Kostas Tsimikas also sharing a deeply personal reflection on his relationship with the Egyptian, describing him as both an inspiration and one of his closest friendships in football.

That growing theme across the squad is hard to ignore, because it shows this isn’t just about losing a world-class forward, it’s about losing a leader and a daily reference point for standards.

Jamie Carragher also captured the scale of the moment perfectly when discussing Salah’s departure, arguing that “Liverpool’s loss is English football’s loss” and placing him among the very greatest to ever play in the Premier League.

The numbers back that up too, with 255 goals and 119 assists in 435 appearances highlighting a level of consistency that very few players in the modern game have ever matched.

What Gakpo’s words really underline, though, is that Salah’s legacy isn’t just built on output, it’s built on influence.

And as we look ahead to the final weeks of the season, that influence might still have one last chapter left to write.