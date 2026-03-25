Could Liverpool genuinely finish below Everton? Remaining Premier League fixtures analysed

(Photos by David Rogers and Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool began the 2025/26 season as Premier League champions and many people’s favourites to retain their title.

With seven matches remaining, they’re clinging onto the final (not yet guaranteed) Champions League berth and facing the genuine risk of dropping into a separate European competition or even missing out altogether.

After Brentford and Everton moved to within three points of the Reds on Saturday evening, Lewis Steele claimed that those two clubs should now aim for a place in the top five.

Will Liverpool do enough to finish no lower than fifth and avoid the humiliation of being overtaken by their local rivals? With Winsports Online‘s bet calculators, you can compare odds and determine how much your stake could return.

How does the race for European positions currently look?

With Manchester United and Aston Villa beginning to pull away from the rest, it looks increasingly as though the teams from fifth to ninth could jostle for position to determine who ends up in what European tournament next season.

Points Goal difference 5th – Liverpool 49 +8 6th – Chelsea 48 +15 7th – Brentford 46 +4 8th – Everton 46 +2 9th – Fulham 44 -1

Just five points separate Liverpool in fifth from Fulham in ninth, and with the Reds having a difficult run-in on paper, there’s a danger that they could get sucked into a battle with the sides currently beneath them, rather than those immediately above.

Who do Liverpool play in their remaining Premier League fixtures?

Let’s take a look at the remaining Premier League games for the European-chasing teams, with the brackets showing the current position of their respective opponents, and the bottom row indicating the average position of the teams they’ve yet to face.

Liverpool (5th) Chelsea (6th) Brentford (7th) Everton (8th) Fulham (9th) Fulham H (9) Man City H (2) Everton H (8) Brentford A (7) Liverpool A (5) Everton A (8) Man Utd H (3) Fulham H (9) Liverpool H (5) Brentford A (7) Palace H (14) Brighton A (10) Man Utd A (3) West Ham A (18) Aston Villa H (4) Man Utd A (3) Forest H (16) West Ham H (18) Man City H (2) Arsenal A (1) Chelsea H (6) Liverpool A (5) Man City A (2) Palace A (14) Bournemouth H (13) Aston Villa A (4) Spurs H (17) Palace H (14) Sunderland H (11) Wolves A (20) Brentford H (7) Sunderland A (11) Liverpool A (5) Spurs A (17) Newcastle H (12) 7.29 9.14 8.43 10.57 8.86

Liverpool face theoretically the hardest run-in of those five teams, with all but one of their remaining opponents currently in the top half, while Everton objectively have the easiest as they still have to meet three of the current bottom seven.

What the Reds may be hoping is that rivals’ fixtures against the likes of Nottingham Forest and West Ham, who are desperate to retain their Premier League status, could see the relegation-threatened outfits summon added motivation in the final few weeks and duly take a scalp or two.

Slot’s side still have their Champions League destiny in their own hands, but they’ll need to vastly improve their rate of four wins from 13 top-flight matches since the start of January if they’re to avoid slipping even further down the table.