Forget Olise & Diomande: Liverpool identify penalty box nuisance as possible Mo Salah successor

(Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

`Liverpool have reportedly added Francisco Conceição to their transfer shortlist to replace Mo Salah this summer.

The beloved Egyptian King is set to call time on an illustrious playing career at Anfield, ahead of his contract expiring in 2027.

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The Portuguese right winger has registered four goals and three assists in 34 games (across all competitions) for Juventus in 2025/26.

Liverpool admire Francisco Conceicao

This report comes from a reputable transfer news source on X (formerly Twitter), with the Reds now set to search for potential replacements on the right wing.

Michael Olise and Yan Diomande are both candidates who naturally appeal to Liverpool’s transfer recruitment team.

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However, the 23-year-old Conceicao could appeal should the former be unattainable and the latter’s price tag deemed unachievable.

The Juventus attacker, who is, similarly to Salah, a left-footed right winger, has impressed in the Italian top-flight this term.

He ranks highly among his peers in Serie A for his on-the-ball work and activity in the penalty box.

Francisco Conceicao stats Percentiles 0.31 non-penalty xG 93rd percentile 0.18 xA 71st percentile 2.61 successful dribbles 91st percentile 55.8% successful dribble % 89th percentile 7.71 touches in the opposition box 96th percentile

* Francisco Conceicao’s stats per 90 in Serie A this term (Fotmob)

Would Conceicao be an exciting Mo Salah successor?

The more obvious replacement – at least as far as sheer output is concerned – would be Bayern Munich’s Olise.

However, key figures at the Bavarian giants have made it crystal clear that they don’t intend to let the French national leave for any amount of money.

At the very least, not unless the player himself pushes for a move to Merseyside.

With a contract not set to expire until 2030, however, we can’t reasonably expect Francisco Conceicao to come much more cheaply.

On top of that, we have serious doubts that the Portuguese star would be capable of coming anywhere close to filling Mo Salah’s boots in his debut campaign in England.

In his final season in Italy, our No.11 had registered 19 goals and 14 assists in 1,000 more minutes of action. Even if you were to double Conceicao’s minutes and output this term, it would still fall dramatically short.

Put simply, we’re not sure the young winger has developed enough to have a good go at stepping in for one of the top attackers of the last decade.

The Juve man seems a proper talent, that’s for sure. But you need a lot more than raw talent to replace Mo Salah at L4.