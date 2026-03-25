‘Numerous sources are adamant…’ – How Liverpool feel internally about Slot amid sack claims

Speculation over the future of Arne Slot as Liverpool head coach has continued apace throughout the first week of the springtime international window, with conflicting reports emerging in relation to the 47-year-old.
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Axel Hesse of German publication Bild claimed that the Dutchman is ‘on the verge’ of losing his job and is set to leave no later than this summer, with Xabi Alonso ‘ready’ to step in and fill the void in the Anfield dugout.
However, a trusted source closer to home has maintained that Slot retains the faith of the LFC hierarchy and that there are no imminent plans for his removal.
Liverpool not planning to sack Slot just yet
The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney reported that Liverpool have ‘no current plans’ to dispense with their head coach, with club chiefs believing that there have been ‘numerous mitigating factors for a disappointing campaign’.
The journalist later elaborated: ‘Numerous sources are adamant that Liverpool are not considering a change, primarily due to the belief that there are multiple mitigating reasons for the drop-off. Injuries are viewed as particularly influential, to go with the unknown effect of Diogo Jota’s passing.’
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Mitigating factors, for sure, but Slot has still underachieved this term
It’s been widely claimed that Slot will be relieved of his duties if the Reds fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and it’d be difficult to make the case for him remaining in charge if his team were to fall short in that mission.
Considering that Liverpool began this campaign as Premier League champions and many people’s favourites to retain the title, to not even finish in the top five would be a catastrophic drop-off. Even if we do salvage fifth or higher from here, 2025/26 would still go down as a major disappointment in domestic terms.
The Dutchman’s task has undoubtedly been made harder by several long-term injuries to key players, along with simultaneous absences in vital positions which has restricted his playing pick considerably, and the impact of Jota’s death on the LFC squad is impossible to quantify and must never be dismissed off-hand.
For all of those mitigating circumstances – particularly the tragic loss of our forever number 20 – it’d still be reasonable to feel that Slot ought to be getting more out of the players he’s had available to him, and that a group of this quality shouldn’t be scrambling to finish inside the top five.
The 47-year-old most certainly needs a rip-roaring final two months to the season if he’s to convince his doubters that he’s the right man to deliver consistent success at Liverpool. Should that not materialise, the club may have an enormous decision to make.
What enormous decision? The guy has failed to do the job he was hired to do.
If that’s the case so has every other manager aside from Arteta, which isn’t even done yet – your logic is so solid.
If he keeps his job this summer he will do so much irreparable damage to the club that it might take 5 or even 10 year’s to turn around…The team hasn’t a clue on the pitch 😵💫 pass pass pass pass back pass pass it’s disgraceful football,and I bet 100% of fans want a change NOW…Because we can save the season with a change,we can at the very least make champions League next season but we won’t with him at the helm… ENOUGH is ENOUGH
I don’t think many of our fans’ realise that Slot has been working with a threadbare squad. When he has a squad equal to City’s, Chelsea or Arsenal let’s judge him then. Right now it’s unbelievable to have kept us 5th place in the league and still actively participating in FA and Champions League cups.