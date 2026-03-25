Konate sends emotional message to Salah after Liverpool exit news

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There’s a growing theme emerging from inside the Liverpool dressing room following Mo Salah’s announcement, and Ibou Konate has now added his voice to it in a way that feels both simple and powerful.

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The French defender’s message might not be long, but it tells us everything about how our No.11 is viewed by those who have shared the pitch with him.

Konate’s message sums up Salah’s status at Liverpool

Posting on Instagram after the news broke, the centre-back delivered a heartfelt tribute to his teammate.

“You are the best of the best my brother. Thank you for all the amazing moments we shared on and off the pitch. I wish you all the best in your next steps inshallah ❤️ KING 👑”

That phrase “best of the best” is not used lightly, especially from a player who has competed at the highest level in both domestic and European football.

Konate’s use of “my brother” also reflects the closeness within the squad, something we’ve seen repeatedly in the reactions to this announcement.

It reinforces the idea that Salah’s influence has extended far beyond goals and assists, shaping relationships and standards across the dressing room.

Dressing room tributes highlight Salah’s true legacy

Konate’s message follows on from what we’ve already seen from teammates like Cody Gakpo and Kostas Tsimikas, both of whom highlighted not just the Egyptian’s ability, but the example he sets every single day.

That consistency in messaging is important, because it shows this isn’t just public praise, it’s a shared experience among players who have worked alongside him.

Jamie Carragher summed up the wider picture perfectly when writing that “Liverpool’s loss is English football’s loss”, placing the forward firmly among the Premier League’s greatest-ever players.

The numbers support that argument, with 255 goals and 119 assists in 435 appearances underlining a level of output that few in the modern era can match.

What Konate’s tribute adds, though, is a more human layer to the story.

It reminds us that while we often talk about Salah in terms of records and trophies, inside the squad he’s seen as something even more important.

A leader, a reference point, and as the Frenchman put it, the “KING”.