FSG ‘working overtime’: Liverpool identify the ‘marquee signing’ they want as Salah’s successor

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Liverpool are reportedly ‘working overtime’ to try and land a ‘marquee signing’ as a long-term successor to Mo Salah at Anfield.

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FSG are now faced with the gigantic task of adequately replacing the legendary Egyptian, who announced on Tuesday evening that he’ll leave the Reds at the end of this season after nine history-making years in which he’s scored 255 goals and counting.

Numerous wingers throughout England and Europe have already been named as reported targets for the Merseyside giants, including Michael Olise and Yan Diomande, and one of those has now been cited as an object of strong desire in L4.

Liverpool ‘working overtime’ on ‘marquee’ successor for Salah

Transfer reporter Mark Brus was told by a source for the Daily Briefing: “Liverpool are working overtime to get a marquee signing to replace Salah.

“They’d love to get Michael Olise, and although at Bayern’s end there’s no indication that they’re even open to listening to offers, Liverpool feel they might be able to tempt the player back to the Premier League.”

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Olise is the calibre of replacement Liverpool should be seeking

Such has been Salah’s impact at Anfield that replacing his qualities as a player would be nigh-on impossible, but this is one area where FSG need to shoot for the stars and spare no expense in signing an elite successor on the right wing.

With 16 goals and 27 assists in 39 games for Bayern Munich this season, Olise would fit the billing as a top-tier candidate to try and fill the void that the Egyptian’s departure will leave, and he’s at an age (24) where he already boasts plenty of high-level experience while only coming into his peak around now.

Liverpool were able to attract marquee names such as Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak last summer, but that was done from a position of strength, whereas prospective targets for this year could need considerably more persuading given how drastically the Reds have fallen over the past six months.

Qualifying for the Champions League would surely be pivotal in terms of trying to entice the Frenchman to leave a club where participation (and deep progression) in that tournament is effectively guaranteed, and also for LFC to be able to afford his reported asking price of around £120m.

Salah is as close to irreplaceable as you can get in football, but Olise seems like one of the few wingers who looks capable of making just as seismic an impact at Anfield in the years to come.