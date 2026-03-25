‘One last dance, Mo’ – LaLiga club cheekily try to entice Salah with social media charm offensive

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One LaLiga club has made a tongue-in-cheek charm offensive to Mo Salah after the winger announced on Tuesday evening that he’d be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

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The Egyptian will depart Anfield in two months’ time, with his long-term future unclear for now as his agent Ramy Abbas Issa emphatically declared that not even he or the 33-year-old knows what comes next for the Reds’ third-highest scorer of all time.

Speculation will inevitably be rife as to which club the forward will join – the Saudi Pro League and MLS in the United States have been cited as possible destinations (The Athletic) – although one European outfit indulged in some attempted emotional manipulation to try and entice him.

Real Betis make cheeky charm offensive to Salah

On Wednesday morning, the official X account of Real Betis posted a photo (taken in July 2024) of Salah pictured alongside former Liverpool teammate Adrian with his name and number on the back of the LaLiga club’s shirt.

The throwback image was posted as a quoted reply to the Egyptian’s LFC farewell announcement and was accompanied by the caption ‘One last dance, Mo’ and a winking emoji.

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What does the future have in store for Salah?

As noted by Lewis Steele in an article for the Daily Mail, Salah established a close friendship with Adrian when they were teammates at Anfield, and that bond has endured since the goalkeeper returned to Real Betis two years ago.

Dejan Lovren, Kostas Tsimikas and Milos Kerkez have also become close to the Egyptian since he joined Liverpool in 2017, and it attests to the 33-year-old’s personality that he’s formed several long-lasting bonds with teammates past and present.

There’ll no doubt be an abundance of speculation as to where the winger will end up next, but as his agent was keen to stress, that remains a mystery for now.

In the meantime, we can appreciate everything Salah has done for the Reds over the past nine years and show him our gratitude throughout whatever few appearances he has remaining for the Merseyside club.

Whatever the future might have in store for him, he’s long since assured of genuine legend status at Liverpool.