‘The greatest ❤️’ – Liverpool players react as Salah confirms exit

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

An emotional farewell from one of the greatest players to ever wear the shirt has been met with an immediate and heartfelt response from inside the Liverpool dressing room.

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After Mo Salah confirmed he will leave us at the end of the season, the reaction from teammates, former players and staff showed just how much the Egyptian means to everyone connected with the club.

Liverpool players react to Salah exit

Following the announcement on Instagram, responses flooded in under the post, with current and former Reds making their feelings clear.

Jordan Henderson: ‘👑 ❤️’

Claudio Taffarel: ‘❤️🙌👏’

Robbie Fowler: ‘🥹❤️’

Virgil van Dijk: ‘❤️👏’

John Achterberg: ‘MO 👑 ❤️’

Divock Origi: ‘👑👑👑’

Andy Robertson: ‘The greatest ❤️’

Liverpool FC: ‘❤️’

Those short messages say a lot, with multiple references to a “king” highlighting exactly how Salah is viewed by those who have shared a dressing room with him.

Robertson’s comment stands out in particular, with the Scotland captain simply calling the 32-year-old “the greatest”, a reflection of the standards the forward has set during his time at Anfield.

Salah leaves Liverpool as a legend

The reaction comes after our No.11 confirmed his departure in an emotional video message, bringing an end to a remarkable spell that has defined an era for us.

The Egypt international spoke about his connection to the club, the city and the supporters, making it clear just how much his time here has meant to him both professionally and personally.

That context makes the dressing room reaction even more powerful, because it shows this is not just about numbers or trophies, but about the relationships built over nearly a decade.

It also comes at a time when uncertainty remains around what happens next, with his agent already insisting no decision has been made on his next club and warning supporters to ignore speculation.

For now, though, the focus will be on making the most of the remaining games, with Salah still playing a key role as we fight for a strong finish across multiple competitions.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, the reaction from teammates has already made one thing clear, he leaves with the full respect and admiration of everyone inside Liverpool Football Club.