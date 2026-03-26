Ally McCoist delivers verdict on who could replace Salah at Liverpool

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

There’s no easy answer to replacing Mo Salah, but that hasn’t stopped suggestions coming in from across the game as we begin to look ahead to life without our No.11.

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After the Brighton defeat highlighted just how much we rely on our attacking stars, the conversation around who could step into that right-sided role is only growing louder.

McCoist suggests Bowen over Gordon as Salah replacement

Speaking via TNT Sports, Ally McCoist offered a slightly different angle to the debate, looking closer to home rather than focusing on Europe’s elite names.

”I like Anthony Gordon but I’m not sure his overall quality would entice Liverpool. I think with his pace it is suited to play against teams with a higher line.”

Instead, the former striker pointed towards a player who has consistently delivered in the Premier League.

”I think somebody like Jarrod Bowen could play there. He has been an outstanding player at West Ham. I firmly believe with a team like Liverpool I think his game could go up again.”

It’s an interesting suggestion, particularly given Bowen’s ability to score and create from wide areas, but it inevitably raises a bigger question about the level we’re trying to replace.

Replacing Salah means replacing one of the very best

That’s where the reality becomes difficult.

Jamie Carragher has already argued that “only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah’s output and consistency”, while Steven Gerrard has been even more blunt about the task ahead.

“You’d have to buy someone who’s box office or you’re not replacing him. They have to be top end, top three or four wingers in the world to replace Mo Salah.”

When you combine those viewpoints with McCoist’s suggestion, it highlights the scale of the challenge facing Liverpool’s recruitment team.

Bowen may be an outstanding Premier League performer, Anthony Gordon may have the pace and profile to fit our system.

But replacing a player with Salah’s numbers, consistency and influence across nearly a decade at Anfield isn’t about finding a good option, it’s about finding someone capable of operating at the very highest level in world football.

And that’s why, whichever direction we go in, it will almost certainly feel like a step down from what we’ve been fortunate enough to witness.