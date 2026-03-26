Craig Bellamy gives blunt response when asked about Salah exit

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A question about one of our biggest stories was quickly shut down in a completely different setting, as a former Red made it clear where his priorities lie right now.

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Craig Bellamy was speaking ahead of a crucial international fixture when he was asked about Mo Salah and his Liverpool exit, but the Wales boss wasn’t interested in entertaining the topic.

Bellamy shuts down Salah question with blunt response

Speaking via FA Wales on YouTube, the 46-year-old immediately redirected the conversation back to matters that actually concern his squad.

When a reporter began by referencing the Egyptian forward’s situation, Bellamy cut in with a pointed reply.

“Is he playing for Wales tomorrow?”

After the journalist confirmed he wasn’t, the former Liverpool striker doubled down on his stance.

“We’ll talk about him another day then, a player who I love by the way I’ll give him that justice some other time. But does he play for Bosnia or Wales? No. So we’ll move on from Mo Salah for now, yeah?”

It’s a response that may come across as abrupt, but given Wales have a huge World Cup play-off fixture on the horizon, it’s entirely understandable that the Cardiff-born coach wants full focus on his own players.

Ampadu offers view as Salah impact acknowledged

While Bellamy chose not to engage, Ethan Ampadu was more open when asked about our No.11 and what his departure could mean for the Premier League.

“No, I mean like you said, he’s a player with of with unreal quality. He’s had a massive influence on the English Premier League and to see a player like that maybe decide to go somewhere else is disappointing, I guess, for the for the fans to see.”

That sentiment echoes what we’ve already heard from figures closely connected to Liverpool, with Steven Gerrard making it clear that replacing Salah would require one of the very best wingers in world football, while Jamie Carragher has argued that his exit is a loss not just for us but for the entire league.

For Bellamy, though, there’s a time and a place for that conversation, and right now, with a nation depending on him, it simply isn’t the priority.

That doesn’t mean the respect isn’t there, because even in shutting the question down, the former Red made sure to point out that Salah is “a player who I love”, but for now, the focus remains exactly where it should be.