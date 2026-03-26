“I’d be lying if…” – Darwin Nunez explains the one thing he misses most about Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Darwin Nunez has thanked Liverpool supporters for sticking by him during some ‘difficult times’ as a Reds player.

The Uruguay striker spent three years at Anfield until leaving for Al-Hilal last August, scoring 40 goals in 143 appearances and helping Arne Slot’s side to Premier League title glory last season.

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The 26-year-old was a target of frequent criticism from British media during his time in England, although the bulk of the LFC fan base continued to back him even when the goals weren’t flowing for him.

Nunez gives thanks to Liverpool fans

Nunez has taken the opportunity to thank Liverpool fans whilst on international duty this week, voicing his appreciation for their unwavering support towards him.

Speaking to Uruguay’s media team (via Liverpool World), he said: “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss them. The truth is, they made me feel very welcome, and my family too.

“During some difficult times I went through personally, the people always gave me that affection, that support, and that was very important to me, and obviously I miss Liverpool.”

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Could Liverpool have done with Nunez this season?

Nunez was never a truly elite, cold-blooded striker during his time at Anfield, but one thing which was a given whenever he played was wholehearted commitment, never shying away from wanting the ball even when he was enduring an off-day.

Wayne Rooney spoke last month about how the Uruguayan ‘brought something’ to the Liverpool side, and there have been times this season when it’s felt as though we’ve missed having him to call upon when our attack has been impotent and misfiring.

Of course it’s easy to be wise after the fact, but considering how much of this campaign Alexander Isak has missed through injury, it’s hard not to think of how Nunez could’ve helped to relieve some of the centre-forward burden on the overworked Hugo Ekitike, who’s looked a bit jaded in recent matches.

The 26-year-old has reportedly been a target for Chelsea and Newcastle of late, but hopefully he won’t end up at one of the Reds’ direct Premier League rivals, a scenario which could run the risk of him damaging his Anfield legacy.

If that doesn’t happen, though, the Uruguay striker will always be assured of a warm welcome any time he’s back on Merseyside in the future.